Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 86420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Rover Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

