SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Short Interest Update

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 31,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.92% and a negative net margin of 213.54%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

