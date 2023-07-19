Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.88 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $6.38 or 0.00021324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $132.88 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00238628 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030838 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.37734173 USD and is up 8.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

