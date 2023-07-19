Safe (SAFE) Tops One Day Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Safe has a market capitalization of $132.89 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.38 or 0.00021333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00232185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030616 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.37734173 USD and is up 8.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.