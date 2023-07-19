Saitama (SAITAMA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.17 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Saitama has a market capitalization of $35.17 million and $1.43 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021232 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014228 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,097.16 or 0.99982989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,421,521,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,423,063,546.98697 with 44,383,044,687.85687 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00077879 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,531,293.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

