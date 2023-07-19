Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,220 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.7% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,801,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.57 on Wednesday, hitting $234.20. 1,598,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,429. The stock has a market cap of $228.11 billion, a PE ratio of 599.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.82 and a 200-day moving average of $188.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 955,748 shares of company stock worth $202,303,032 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.