Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,431,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,436,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total value of $3,432,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,431,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,436,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 955,748 shares of company stock valued at $202,303,032. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $8.20 on Wednesday, hitting $235.83. 3,033,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $236.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.94.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

