Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 37.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

