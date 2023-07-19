Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $20.62 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $20.62 million and $2,931.24 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.30 or 0.06323349 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,411,283,626 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,649,404 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

