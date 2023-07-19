Sarah Pollard Purchases 91 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Pollard acquired 91 shares of PZ Cussons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £148.33 ($193.95).

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

LON PZC opened at GBX 165.84 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £710.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.07. PZ Cussons plc has a twelve month low of GBX 152.67 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 223 ($2.92).

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PZC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PZ Cussons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.25 ($3.31).

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.