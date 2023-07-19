Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 56,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,595,938,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer by 13,413.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 856,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 850,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,290 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

