Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schneider National by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

