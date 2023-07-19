Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,280 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,467 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,824 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 143,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,607. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.