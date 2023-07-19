Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Raised by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $20,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. 428,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,169. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

