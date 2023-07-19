Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 603,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 355,903 shares.The stock last traded at $10.35 and had previously closed at $10.36.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCRM. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 467,548.0% during the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,644 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 6.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

