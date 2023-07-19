Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of SENS opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $499.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.90. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Senseonics had a net margin of 314.37% and a return on equity of 266.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 79,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67,246 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

