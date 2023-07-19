Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Update

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,830,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 18,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seres Therapeutics

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCRB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of ($0.52) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Further Reading

