Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Down 7.1%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). 148,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 132,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

Serinus Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -417.50 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

