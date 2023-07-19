Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 17th

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Service Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Service Properties Trust Price Performance
SVC stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 2.21. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. TheStreet upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Service Properties Trust
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
- Can Novartis Move to New Highs and Sustain Them?
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.