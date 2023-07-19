Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 17th

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Service Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 2.21. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. TheStreet upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

