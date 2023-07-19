ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Bank of America

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.84.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $597.12 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $602.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 304.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.39.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

