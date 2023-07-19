SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 605,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. SFL has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.80.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.27 million during the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SFL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SFL by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFL. TheStreet lowered shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

