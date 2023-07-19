Sfmg LLC Acquires 21 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $757.03 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $712.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

