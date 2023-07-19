Sfmg LLC Decreases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 323.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,409 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

