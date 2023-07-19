Sfmg LLC Has $269,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $194,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.
ADBE stock opened at $532.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $242.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.82 and its 200 day moving average is $389.86. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $535.13.
In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
