Sfmg LLC Has $269,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $194,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $532.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $242.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.82 and its 200 day moving average is $389.86. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $535.13.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.