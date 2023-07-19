Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 498,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $335,062,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

