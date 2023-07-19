Sfmg LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $211.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average of $212.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

