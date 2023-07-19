Sfmg LLC Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $385.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.10 and a 200 day moving average of $344.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

