Sfmg LLC Sells 722 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after buying an additional 737,126 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,836.5% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 723,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,659,000 after buying an additional 685,766 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.