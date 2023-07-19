Sfmg LLC Sells 881 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

