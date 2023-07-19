Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $90.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shake Shack traded as high as $80.58 and last traded at $79.83, with a volume of 17767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.91.
SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.
In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
