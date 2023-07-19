Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.71

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.71 and traded as high as C$20.04. Shawcor shares last traded at C$19.68, with a volume of 291,940 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

