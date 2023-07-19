Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 638 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

