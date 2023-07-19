Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,355 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,010,000 after buying an additional 1,939,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,012,000 after buying an additional 184,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,752,000 after buying an additional 185,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Regions Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after buying an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

