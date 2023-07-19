Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

