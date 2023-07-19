Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1 %

PFE opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

