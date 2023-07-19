Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

