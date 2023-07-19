Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FL. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Foot Locker by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,297 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

