Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,350 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after buying an additional 840,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InMode by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after buying an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,536,353 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 306,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in InMode by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984,166 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

