Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,417,395 shares of company stock worth $298,991,137. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $147.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

