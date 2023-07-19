Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

