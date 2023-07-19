Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,835 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $976,750,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.78. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

