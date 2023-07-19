Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,254,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $98,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 241,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,618 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 45,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,982,000,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

