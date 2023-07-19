Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,577. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.

