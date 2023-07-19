Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Shenzhou International Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,577. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.
About Shenzhou International Group
