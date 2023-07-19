Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 86,904 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 320.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,904 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 426,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,520,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 789,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,967. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

