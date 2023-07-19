Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,652 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,052. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $86.87 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

