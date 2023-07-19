Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,032. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $461.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

