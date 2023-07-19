Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,890 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 820,275 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 492,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Down 10.9 %

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMC traded down $10.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,558,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

