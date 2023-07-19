Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 8,997 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

VEA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. 2,353,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,514. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

