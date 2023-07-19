Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 119,123 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,123 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $81.23. 1,098,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,588. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

