Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 155 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.88. 242,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,877. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $255.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

